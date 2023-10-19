The Archies: Navya Naveli Nanda draw parallels of Agastya Nanda to his role; Shweta Bachchan REACTS

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023. It marks the debut of star kids such as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The first song titled Sunoh was released today and it garnered a lot of attention and love from fans. Now, Agastya's sister and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a then-and-now video of her brother to cheer for his upcoming film and the new song.

Navya Naveli Nanda draw parallels of Agstya Nanda to his role from The Archies

On October 19, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram and shared a then-and-now video of his brother and soon-to-be actor Agastya Nanda as she cheered for his upcoming film The Archies. The video offers glimpses of Agastya from his childhood and the recently released song Sunoh. In the video, the childhood glimpse of Navya's brother shows him singing with his guitar just like he is doing in the song from The Archies. The video showcased an adorable similarity between Agastya and his role Archie.

Sharing the adorable video, Navya wrote, "Been Rockin’ and Rollin’ for a while Archie #Sunoh."

Reacting to the video, their mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "Ahahahahahaha. I remember this, adorable." The director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Meant to be." Bhavana Pandey shared, "Omg !!! Too cute." Watch the video:

Navya Nanda also shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "And just like that... Archie grew up (red heart and guitar emojis)." Take a look:

About The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, The Archies is based on the eponymous American comic book series. It stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 7 this year.

