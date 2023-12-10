The Archies: Netizens think Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina stand out for their screen presence, portrayal of characters

Zoya Akhtar's highly awaited cinematic venture, The Archies has finally graced the screens, leaving spectators enthralled with its narrative finesse and compelling performances. A standout aspect is the unmistakable chemistry between two of the lead characters, Vedang Raina and Suhana Khan, garnering widespread attention and propelling the film to unprecedented acclaim.

Netizens love Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina's roles in The Archies

Social media is abuzz with netizens expressing their admiration for Vedang Raina and Suhana Khan's impeccable portrayal of their timeless characters in The Archies. The duo's on-screen dynamic has become the focal point of praise, with both fans and critics lauding their nuanced performances that inject a breath of fresh air into the beloved characters.

As the digital applause resonates across online platforms, it's evident that Vedang and Suhana have seamlessly woven an extra layer of enchantment into The Archies, delivering a cinematic experience that deeply resonates with audiences.

Here is what netizens have to say:

"Had movie night with #TheArchies the movie was okay but the I was impressed with the whole cast loved watching #Vedang and #Suhana they killed it!"



Another says "Bahut hi awesome hai Archies must watch hai doston Suhana Khan ka performance toh mind blowing hai isme

#SkybagsXTheArchies"

A user writes "That's fantastic! Suhana Khan's acting in "Archies" could be a game-changer. Her dedication and talent will surely shine through, captivating audiences with her performance. She's poised to make a remarkable impact in the world of cinema!

#Archies #SuhanaKhan"

Another writes "Just watched 'The Archives' and blown away by Suhana Khan's phenomenal performance! Her role was captivating, and her acting prowess shone brightly. Kudos to the entire cast and crew for delivering a fantastic cinematic experience! #TheArchives #SuhanaKhan #MustWatch"

A fan writes "Vedang Raina is going be a NextGen superstar in the future. Has really good screen presence #Archies."

Another writes "Vedang Raina was the best thing about #Archies. The movie was fine. The kids have a long way to go, this is just the beginning and of course they are very raw. Music of the movie was simply outstanding."

A user writes "Vedang's portrayal of Reggie is top-notch! That swag is unforgettable in #Archies!"

Beyond its accolades for Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also introduces a cadre of talented newcomers to Indian Cinema. As the film continues to captivate audiences, eager fans anticipate more captivating performances from this emerging duo.