The Archies Premier: Shah Rukh Khan's sweet moments with Kajol, Vir Das; Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh enjoy film-INSIDE PICS
Shah Rukh Khan was seen chatting with Kajol, and Emmy Award winner Vir Das at The Archies premier. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan also featured in pictures from the star-studded night.
The Archies premier night was a star-studded event, and the who’s who of Bollywood came under one roof to enjoy the movie starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others. Now, much to fans’ delight, inside pictures from the premier night have been shared by Netflix. Looks like Shah Rukh Khan caught up with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, DDLJ co-star Kajol, while he also interacted with Emmy Award winner Vir Das. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan also featured in pictures from the star-studded night.
Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Kajol and Vir Das at The Archies premier
On Wednesday morning, Netflix India shared a series of monochromatic pictures from The Archies premier. One of the pictures shows Shah Rukh Khan speaking with Kajol. The actress was caught in a candid moment, and was seen smiling widely in the picture. She wore a beautiful floral saree, while King Khan was dressed in all-black. Needless to say, fans went gaga over Shah Rukh and Kajol's reunion, and while one fan commented, "OMG SRKajol," another one wrote, "Casually dropping Srk Kajol pic together."
In another picture, Shah Rukh Khan was seen hugging Vir Das. The stand-up comedian recently made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023, as he won the award for ‘Vir Das: Landing’ in the Comedy category. “@virdas you made it!” wrote a netizen, while commenting on Vir Das’ pic with Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, another picture showed Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh seated next to each other at the screening. They were seen clapping as The Archies played in the theatre.
Another picture from The Archies premiere showed Abhishek Bachchan posing with Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen walking hand-in-hand in one of the snaps. Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen entering the theater, while Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal were seen seated together.
About The Archies
The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. It is a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on the 7th of December 2023.
