The Archies release date OUT; Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi rejoice as they make it to billboard- Watch

The countdown for Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated film The Archies has begun! On Tuesday, she finally announced the release date of The Archies, which stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. This project marks the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya, and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The cast of The Archies also shared a video of them rejoicing as they made it to a live billboard on one of India’s busiest roads - Mumbai’s Western Express Highway.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies gets a release date

Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram account to announce that The Archies will release on December 7, 2023. She shared a new poster of the film, and wrote, “My Moovy My Groovy The Archies arrive on December 7th#100DaysToGo.” In the poster, Agastya is seen holding a guitar in the center, while Suhana, Khushi, Vedang, Aditi, Mihir and Yuvraj Menda are seen posing on either side of him. The Archies poster made it to a billboard in Mumbai. The billboard also has a countdown timer that tracks the number of days before the film launches on Netflix. Fans have already begun marking their calendars for this musical set in the 1960s. Suhana shared a video on Instagram in which The Archies Gang was seen rejoicing as they looked up at themselves on the billboard.

Advertisement

The Archies gang posed with the billboard in the background, and were seen clapping and hugging each other. “The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!!#100DaysToGo ,” wrote Suhana. Check out the poster and the video below!

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan rooted for her son Agastya. Sharing the poster of The Archies on her Instagram, she wrote, "My sons first billboard!!!! It just hits different!." Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a picture of the cast on the billboard, and wrote, "That’s my brother up there!!!!! @thearchiesonnetflix coming to you on 7th December!."

About The Archies

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on 7th of December 2023. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor will take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge will be portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

ALSO READ: Did you know Suhana Khan walked The Archies sets with a book like dad Shah Rukh Khan? Co-star Koel Purie shares