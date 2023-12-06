The Archies Screening: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teases Agastya Nanda as he poses solo for paps; 'Get used to it'
During The Archies screening, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amusingly jests with her nephew Agastya Nanda, advising him to acclimate to the spotlight, red carpet solo poses, and the accompanying attention.
The makers of The Archies hosted an exclusive preview of Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture on the evening of December 5, just before its official release. The event was graced by several notable personalities from the Bollywood scene. Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his entire family, made an appearance to show support for his grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, beaming with pride as an aunt, couldn't hide her enthusiasm. When she observed Agastya being approached by photographers for solo shots, she indulged in playful teasing with a light-hearted spirit.
Aishwarya tells Agastya to get used to the cameras and media attention
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is married to Abhishek Bachchan (Agastya Nanda's uncle), attended the premiere night of The Archies along with the entire Bachchan family members. Their presence was a collective show of support for Agastya's debut project. While the family posed together on the red carpet, Agastya took individual photos. During this moment, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress playfully teased Agastya, telling him to get used to it, referring to the cameras and attention on the red carpet. A video capturing this light-hearted exchange circulated on social media, bringing laughter to the entire Bachchan family, especially Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan, as they joyfully proceeded to the screening.
Take a look:
About The Archies
Set to premiere on December 7 on the Netflix streaming platform, The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and introduces newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot to the screen.
This musical drama, centered around the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, unfolds in the fictional town of Riverdale. Exploring themes of friendship, love, and rebellion, "The Archies" is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name, with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon contributing to the screenplay.
Anticipation among fans for the film has reached a fever pitch, with audiences eagerly awaiting the opportunity to delve into the storyline following its release.
