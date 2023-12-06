The Archies Screening: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together; Katrina Kaif meets her Fitoor costar

On December 7, The Archies is making its debut on Netflix, introducing a fresh crop of talent to the Hindi film industry, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Ahead of its release, the film's creators hosted a screening in Mumbai, drawing a star-studded crowd from Bollywood's inner circle. Among the notable attendees were the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor, who were spotted together in an insider video. Also present was Katrina Kaif, joined by her sister Isabelle Kaif, adding to the glamour of the event.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spend quality time together at The Archies screening

The screening of The Archies saw a complete turnout of Bollywood's finest, including the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Ananya turned heads in a striking black tube dress paired with elegant black heels. Her minimalistic accessories, featuring elegant earrings and a ring, perfectly complemented her sleek ponytail and subtle makeup. On the other hand, Aditya rocked a dapper navy blue suit with suave black shoes. While they struck separate poses on the red carpet, an inside video revealed the couple's off-screen chemistry, sparking even more excitement among fans. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur catch up with each other

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur, who shared the screen in the 2016 film Fitoor, were spotted catching up. Aditya engaged in conversation with both Katrina and her sister, Isabelle Kaif. Both sisters radiated elegance, showcasing their impeccable style in chic dresses, looking absolutely stunning at the gathering. Check it out:

In the meantime, the screening drew a constellation of stars, with a multitude of celebrities making their presence felt. The guest list included the complete families of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, along with prominent figures like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan, Bobby Deol, and many more. The event was a glamorous affair, with the crème de la crème of the industry coming together to celebrate The Archies.