The Archies screening: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Ranveer Singh and more arrive in style
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and several other celebrities were spotted arriving for The Archies' special screening. The event is being held in Mumbai today.
The Archies is all set to welcome Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot to Bollywood. Ahead of the film’s release on December 7, a special screening was held in Mumbai and remarkably, the star studded event witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, and many more. Have a look inside.
Ahead of The Archies’ release on December 7, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and others attend special screening in Mumbai
The movie is set to welcome several young debutants into the glitzy glam world of Bollywood. Ahead of its release, the makers of The Archies conducted a special screening with several B-town divas and heroes including Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan and Rekha marking their attendance.
Katrina Kaif, who is currently relishing the success of Tiger 3, sported a black leather dress paired with silver stilettos for the event and it can be safe to say that the actress’ style game seemed to be totally on point.
Actress Rekha and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar were also spotted at the event. While evergreen beauty Rekha radiated grace in a green saree, Zoya Akhtar looked elegant in pant suit.
Actors Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar also graced the event with the presence. In addition, lovebirds Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan too struck a pose for the paparazzi.
About The Archies
The musical drama has been set in the 1960’s and it has been directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The film has been boxed with emotions and depicts everything associated with youth, rebellion, friendships and first loves.
Furthermore, it will be the debut film of several young actors including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Slated for its arrival on Netflix on December 7, The Archies has created immense hype amongst fans and they have lately been looking forward to its release with bated breath.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dons The Archies t-shirt to support daughter Suhana Khan; arrives with Aryan-AbRam, Gauri for special screening
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut