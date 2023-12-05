The Archies screening: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Ranveer Singh and more arrive in style

The Archies is all set to welcome Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot to Bollywood. Ahead of the film’s release on December 7, a special screening was held in Mumbai and remarkably, the star studded event witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, and many more. Have a look inside.

The movie is set to welcome several young debutants into the glitzy glam world of Bollywood. Ahead of its release, the makers of The Archies conducted a special screening with several B-town divas and heroes including Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan and Rekha marking their attendance.

Katrina Kaif, who is currently relishing the success of Tiger 3, sported a black leather dress paired with silver stilettos for the event and it can be safe to say that the actress’ style game seemed to be totally on point.

Actress Rekha and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar were also spotted at the event. While evergreen beauty Rekha radiated grace in a green saree, Zoya Akhtar looked elegant in pant suit.



Actors Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar also graced the event with the presence. In addition, lovebirds Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan too struck a pose for the paparazzi.



About The Archies

The musical drama has been set in the 1960’s and it has been directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The film has been boxed with emotions and depicts everything associated with youth, rebellion, friendships and first loves.

Furthermore, it will be the debut film of several young actors including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Slated for its arrival on Netflix on December 7, The Archies has created immense hype amongst fans and they have lately been looking forward to its release with bated breath.

