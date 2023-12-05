The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri Khan, AbRam and Aryan Khan at Suhana Khan's debut film event

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is set to release in two days. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers have organized a special screening in Mumbai today, December 5 which is graced by several celebrities. At the event, to support his daughter's debut film, Shah Rukh Khan made a proud entry with his wife Gauri Khan, and sons AbRam and Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with wife and sons at Suhana Khan's The Archies film screening

A video on Instagram shows Shah Rukh Khan arriving with his full family including his wife Gauri Khan and sons AbRam and Aryan Khan at The Archies screening. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber also joined them. The film is the debut film of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan.

For the event, SRK and his family chose gorgeous black outfits and Gauri's mom chose a colorful dress. On the other hand, Suhana made heads turn in a stunning red glittery long dress. Have a look:

More about The Archies

Apart from Suhana, the cast of the film includes a bunch of debutants. Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are also debuting in the film industry with The Archies. On the other hand, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda will be playing pivotal roles in Zoya Akhtar's directorial.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in his daughter's debut film The Archies.

A source informed the portal that the Jawan actor is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry into the film industry. "He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it. He has either a cameo appearance or he is onboard as a narrator in the web film," added the source.

The source further informed the portal that the whole team is "hush-hush about his involvement, as they want to keep it a surprise." According to the source, it will be a special one for SRK and his fans.

Meanwhile, The Archies will be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

