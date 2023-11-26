The Archies song Dhishoom Dhishoom OUT: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor warn Agastya Nanda to 'watch his back'

Exciting times are just around the corner as The Archies gears up for release, poised to introduce a wave of fresh young talents to the film industry. The ensemble cast, featuring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja, has been actively promoting the teen musical comedy, generating a buzz. Adding to the anticipation, a newly released song from the album titled Dhishoom Dhishoom showcases the girls taking matters into their own hands for revenge.

The Archies Dhishoom Dhishoom song featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Agastya Nanda, and more has been released

The makers of the upcoming film The Archies have unveiled a fresh addition to the album, a song titled Dhishoom Dhishoom. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, featuring vocals by Dot & Kelly Dlima, and penned by Javed Akhtar, the track is a vibrant showcase of talent.

In this musical piece, lead actresses Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Dot exhibit their dancing prowess on skates, adorned in matching outfits. The song serves as a playful warning to Agastya Nanda's Archie to 'watch his back,' who finds himself entangled in a love triangle with Suhana's Veronica and Khushi's Betty in the movie.

Watch the full song here:

Fan reactions to Dhishoom Dhishoom song from The Archies

The response from fans has been positive, with the comments section under the music video flooded with appreciation for the actors' performances. One fan highlighted, “Agastya and Mihir expression was amazing. And khushi Dance is stunning,” while another noted, “Suhana's screen presence is so damn amazing.” A user praised, “Skating, dancing and acting isn’t easy. great job,” while one expressed, “WOW I seriously cannot wait to watch this movie! All of them just looks simply great at whatever they are doing. So excited!”

About The Archies

The movie presents a nostalgic journey set in the '60s, within the town of Riverdale. The trailer, along with three captivating songs— the soulful Sunoh, the lively dance number Va Va Voom, and the feel-good track In Raahon Mein— has already generated significant excitement among the audience. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films, The Archies is all set to make its debut on Netflix on December 7.

