The Archies song In Raahon Mein OUT: Arijit Singh voices soothing track from Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's film

The countdown to the release of the much-anticipated movie, The Archies, is nearing its climax, and the excitement has reached an all-time high. The promotional materials for this youthful comedy, starring a dynamic ensemble including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, have ignited a considerable buzz among the audience. Adding to the fervor, a soulful track titled In Raahon Mein, sung by the enchanting voice of Arijit Singh, has recently been unveiled.

On Tuesday, November 21, the makers of The Archies treated fans to the audio release of a new song from the album. Aptly titled In Raahon Mein, the composition is the collaborative effort of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, featuring the dulcet vocals of Arijit Singh and penned by Javed Akhtar.

The track boasts a captivating chorus, coupled with the soothing tones of Arijit, making it an ideal companion for journeys or a celebration of life with loved ones.

Catch the full song here:

Fan reactions to In Raahon Mein song from The Archies

The release of the new song In Raahon Mein from the upcoming movie The Archies has sparked joy among fans, evident in the overflowing appreciation flooding the comments section. One fan expressed, “The plot & songs are very catchy and soothing,” while another described it as a "feel-good song.” A particularly enthusiastic comment noted, “vibe of old music with an new voice vibe i.e. Arijit singh, this song feel hits different with music which is given by Shankar Eshan Loy and lyrical guru Javed Akhtar ji.” Other praises include terms like “Beautiful melody” and “Masterpiece.”

More about The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films, The Archies features talents like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and more, in the narrative set against the backdrop of the '60s rock and roll era. The trailer, along with the previously released songs Sunoh and Va Va Voom, has garnered positive responses from viewers. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

