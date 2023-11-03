The Archies song Va Va Voom OUT: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina flaunt moves in groovy track

The Archies, a youthful comedy, stands out as one of the most eagerly anticipated films this year. Boasting fresh talents like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and more, the film is helmed by director Zoya Akhtar. The first song from the movie has already garnered a positive response, and now, the premiere of a vibrant dance track titled Va Va Voom is adding to the buzz surrounding this upcoming film.

The Archies song Va Va Voom featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and more has been released

On Friday, November 3, a new song from the film The Archies was released. The track, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, features vocals by Tejas and boasts lyrics penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar. The song kicks off with Agastya Nanda showcasing his guitar skills before smoothly transitioning into a lip-sync performance.

The visual spectacle continues with graceful dance sequences featuring Agastya, alongside the stunning Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The trio, joined by Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, effortlessly executes moves and flips on this addictive, groovy number.

Watch the full song here!

The song is a delightful throwback to the '60s rock and roll era, offering a fun and retro dance spectacle. Director Zoya Akhtar provided insights into the song, mentioning, "Va Va Voom is a classic Archie comic term. It’s a compliment to describe a girl he likes. A way of saying she is cool." Zoya also shared that the shooting experience for the track was an absolute blast.

About Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's The Archies

The Archies not only introduces a lineup of promising young actors but also brings to life a beloved comic book series. Set in '60s India in the fictional town of Riverdale, the film promises a nostalgic journey and a fresh take on the iconic characters. Produced by Tiger Baby Films, this adaptation has stirred significant excitement among viewers. The trailer is set to be released on November 9. Anticipation is at its peak as the movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor spotted post enjoying lunch date