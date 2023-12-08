The Archies star Agastya Nanda reveals using FAKE Instagram handle; 5 Bollywood celebs who use secret accounts

Bollywood stars, admired for their on-screen charm, often have a hidden digital life. While it seems like they live their lives in the public eye, being observed by fans and the media, many of these celebrities keep private social media accounts. These accounts provide a way for them to be themselves without the constant attention of the public. Recently, Agastya Nanda who debuted in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, The Archies, revealed that he uses a secret Instagram handle. So let us take a closer look at all the Bollywood celebrities who have a secret Instagram handle.

A list of Bollywood celebrities who have a secret Instagram handle:

1. Agastya Nanda

During a recent interaction with NDTV, Agastya Nanda mentioned that he used to have a social media account, and it caused a lot of stress, especially deciding what to post, choosing filters, finding the right angles for photos, and focusing on his jawline. However, when he posted a collage, his followers dropped, so he now avoids using it. Agastya also shared that there were numerous news articles stating that his significant Instagram reveal was failed, and his family had been forwarding those articles to him. Agastya revealed that he has a fake account to browse through reels but clarified, “I don’t like posting cause it’s really stressful.”

2. Ranbir Kapoor

During an interaction with ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor was asked when will he come on social media, to which the actor admitted saying that he is on social media but not officially, meaning people can't follow him and such. He said, “Yes, I am on social media, but not officially in a way that people can follow me and stuff.” In the past, the actor mentioned that his anonymous Instagram account has no followers or posts. Despite considering making his account public, he now states that he is doing decently without social media.

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan had earlier shared that he has an Instagram account using the name of one of his movie characters. The renowned actor made this big revelation during an episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch. When asked about whether Saif created an account to stay updated on what's happening, he responded saying that to follow Instagram, you have to make an account. He named one of his accounts after Shakun Kothari, a character he portrayed in Baazaar. He said, “You need to create an account in order to follow Instagram. I named my one account after Shakun Kothari, a character I played in Baazaar.”

4. Sara Ali Khan

During an earlier interaction with Film Companion, Sara Ali Khan shared that besides her official account, she also maintains a fake Instagram account. She mentioned that she is on Twitter using a fake name because, like any normal person, she enjoys stalking people. She also has a fake Instagram account where she likes posts and such. This helps her avoid liking random things from her official account, as people tend to take screenshots of your activity, and she doesn't always want others to know what post she likes on her feed. She said, “I have a fake Instagram also where I like things and all. Because I can't be liking random stuff because people take screenshots of what you've liked. You don't always want people to know what you like.”

5. Janhvi Kapoor

During the Koffee bingo session of Koffee With Karan 7’s second episode, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she has a private 'finsta,' a fake Instagram account, where she shares pictures and videos with friends and family. When asked about it by the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director, she accidentally disclosed to everyone that it's named as “bholi si surat.” The Bawaal actress realized her mistake and promptly attempted to rectify it, stating that it was a joke and, in fact, it is actuall named “My Bum Itches.” However, her correction came too late. Janhvi's brother, Arjun Kapoor, follows the account, which features a childhood photo of Janhvi as the display image.

