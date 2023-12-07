The Archies star Agastya Nanda reveals why he's not on social media and the reason will leave you in splits

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has made his acting debut with The Archies, which also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina. The film has released today. While most of Agastya’s co-stars are quite active on social media, he has been MIA from any kind of social media platform. Recently, he was asked about why he has kept himself away from social media, and Agastya’s reason has left us laughing out loud.

Agastya Nanda opens up on why he is not on social media

In an interview with NDTV along with The Archies cast, Agastya Nanda said that he did once have a social media account, and that he would get stressed about what he should post, which angle he should take the picture from, etc. He said that he then thought of doing some ‘cool artsy thing’, even though he is not artsy.

“I did some cool collage and posted it. I thought this is my big reveal, I have arrived. I am going to make a public account, people are going to follow me. But people started unfollowing me,” he revealed. He said that when his account was private, he had 800 followers, and after he made it public, he initially reached 20,000. But after the collage, Agastya revealed that the follower count went down to 500 again! “So I avoid it. It’s best that I stay away.”

Agastya Nanda recalls when Suhana Khan commented ‘unfollowing’ on his social media post

Suhana Khan added, “Nobody liked your collage.” Agastya added, "My family was sending me articles because Suhana, my very great friend, commented on a post saying 'Unfollowing'. And someone commented saying 'This is rubbish.' It made news- 'Agastya Nanda's Instagram reveal fails.' So that's why guys, I'm not on social media."

Agastya, however, did add that he has a fake account on social media, through which he watches reels.

About Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, this coming-of-age musical explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. It released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

