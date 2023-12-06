The Archies: Star cast, plot, trailer, runtime; Everything to know about Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of iconic comics
The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others, will release tomorrow. Before that, let’s check out the cast, plot, runtime, and other intriguing details of the movie.
The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar is all set to release tomorrow, and we can’t keep calm. It is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The movie has kept fans especially curious right from the start, not just because it features newcomers such as Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, but also because it is the Indian adaptation of the beloved Archie Comics.
As the release date of The Archies approaches, now is a good time to look at the details of this film- right from the cast to the plot, runtime, and more!
The Archies cast
Much to fans’ delight, The Archies stars several newcomers, and it will be refreshing to see them in the film. Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies will see Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, while Khushi Kapoor will play the role of Betty Cooper. Veronica Lodge will be portrayed by Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja will be seen as the always-hungry Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley. Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal will take on the role of Ethel Muggs in the film.
In addition to the main cast, Koel Purie, Santana Roach, Tara Sharma Saluja, and Delnaaz Irani will also make appearances in the film.
The Archies plot
The Archies is a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.
The movie is centered around the friendship of seven teenagers which is put to the test as a massive local redevelopment program is proposed. Heading the redevelopment is Veronica's father, who wishes to build a hotel on the site of a beloved park. In a bid to save the public space from getting demolished, the gang puts its differences aside and works together to achieve that goal.
The Archies runtime
The runtime of The Archies is 2 hours 21 minutes (141 mins).
Trailer of The Archies
The Archies trailer was unveiled in November, and it gives a glimpse into the world of The Archies, filled with music, friendship, love and the will to make their voices heard. The trailer ends with the message- ‘You’re never too young to change the world’, and it will surely leave you inspired.
The Archies Producers, Director and other team members
Produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India, The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Archies has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. Nikos Andritsakis handled the film’s cinematography, while Nitin Baid was the film editor. The song sequences have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and Ganesh Hegde.
The Archies music
The complete soundtrack of The Archies was released on 25th November, 2023. The music has been composed by Ankur Tewari, The Islanders, Aditi Saigal, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The first song of the film Sunoh, has been sung by Tejas, while Shivam Mahadevan and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal have been credited for additional vocals.
In Raahon Mein has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while Va Va Voom has been sung by Tejas, Chelsea Das, Kiara Alemao, Zoe Siddharth, Aryaman Singh, Brendan Alphonso, Urgen Yolmo, Shaurya Singh, Simran Duggal, Kenishaa Francis, Shane D'Souza. Interestingly, Suhana Khan made her singing debut with The Archies song Jab Tum Na Theen. Meanwhile, Dot’s song Asymmetrical is also a part of The Archies soundtrack. Other songs include Dhishoom Dhishoom, Plum Pudding, Chhoona Aasmaan, Everything is Politics, Yeh Saari Aawazein, Lonely July.
The Archies filming location
The Archies has primarily been filmed across Ooty and Mumbai. The first schedule of the film began in Ooty, in April 2022. Post that, the second schedule was filmed in Mumbai.
The Archies release date
The Archies is all set to release on Netflix, on 7th December, 2023.
It premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India on 22nd November. The film’s premiere was held last night, that is, on 5th December at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and many others.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's review of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies is making us eager for release
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?