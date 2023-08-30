The Archies star Mihir Ahuja, Jitendra Joshi to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film with Kajol: Report

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani helmer Karan Johar is launching the young Pataudi. Ibrahim will star in the film titled Sarzameen, which will be helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. Given Ibrahim’s massive fan following already, there’s a lot of anticipation around this film, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Now, as per reports, The Archies actors Mihir Ahuja, Jitendra Joshi, and KC Shankar have also joined the film.

Mihir Ahuja, Jitendra Joshi to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film

According to a report in ETimes, The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja, Sacred Games actor Jitendra Joshi, and KC Shankar of Dil Dhadakne Do fame, have joined the film. While Ibrahim, Kajol, and Prithviraj play primary parts in the film. Mihir, Jitendra, and KC Shankar will also play crucial roles in the film. Speaking about the film's storyline, a source informed the tabloid, “The story primarily revolves around Ibrahim, who gets kidnapped when he was a child. The story then follows his journey of growing up and trying to kill his father. Kajol and Prithviraj will play Ibrahim’s on-screen parents.

Mihir Ahuja, who will soon star in The Archies with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others, was also earlier seen in Super 30, and the series Feels Like Ishq. Meanwhile, Jitendra Joshi, who primarily works in Marathi cinema, starred as Constable Katekar in the series Sacred Games.

The report also states that Ibrahim Ali Khan has finished shooting for his parts in the film. Meanwhile, the last schedule is slated for November this year. It is safe to assume that the movie is likely to be released next year.

Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar on his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Kayoze had earlier played Kaizaad 'Sudo' Sodabottleopenerwala in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. He had also directed a segment in Netflix’s anthology film Ajeeb Dastaans, starring Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored couple Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan make a stylish appearance as they arrive for a party