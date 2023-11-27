The Archies star Suhana Khan calls herself 'very anxious person'; claims she does THIS to relieve stress

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for her first film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She recently mentioned that she tends to overthink and described herself as an anxious person, sharing that working out helps her cope when she feels overwhelmed. Suhana is on the verge of making her significant Bollywood debut, and Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eager to see how the next generation will uphold his legacy.

Suhana Khan reveals she is a very anxious person

During a recent chat with NDTV, When asked about the importance of staying mentally and physically healthy, Suhana Khan responded by saying that for her, engaging in physical activities is more about the mind than the body. There are times when she's in a bad mood or anxious because she tends to worry a lot, especially about small things. She said, “Sometimes I’ll be in a really bad mood or anxious about something because I am a very anxious person and I worry a lot over small things. So when I go to the gym and I’m working out for that one hour, nothing else matters.”

Since The Archies focuses on environmental protection, Suhana was questioned about sustainability. She noted that Alia Bhatt made headlines for reusing her wedding outfit for the National Film Awards, suggesting that if Alia can do it, then we can do it too. She added, “I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability and advocated for that. And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party.”

About The Archies

The Archies portrays the escapades of well-known fictional teenagers like Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, as they experience love and friendship in the 1960s. United, they work together to protect their town, Riverdale, from developers aiming to demolish a cherished park.

The live-action musical film from India features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti produced the movie under their company Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics. It is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7th this year.

