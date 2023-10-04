The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others ooze major vintage vibes in new posters

Zoya Akhtar, the celebrated Bollywood director is joining hands with the OTT giant Netflix to create the cinematic adaptation of The Archies, the globally famous comic series. The highly anticipated project, which is slated to have a grand release in December, this year, is set to mark the acting debuts of a bunch of new talents, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and many others.

As you may know, The Archies movie adaptation was officially launched at the Tudum Festival, a global fan event organised by Netflix, that was held in June, this year in Brazil. The highly anticipated official teaser of the Zoya Akhtar directorial was released at the event, and it instantly won the hearts of the film fanatics who are ready to witness a unique cinematic experience.