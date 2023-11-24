The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor are all smiles in throwback PIC from dance rehearsals

The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda, has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was announced. Yesterday, Agastya Nanda celebrated his 23rd birthday, and wishes from his co-stars and team of The Archies poured in on social media. Choreographer Bosco Martis re-shared a throwback picture of The Archies gang’ dance rehearsal to wish Agastya Nanda on his birthday, and it is too adorable!

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s throwback picture from The Archies’ dance rehearsal

Gulnaaz Khan, from Bosco Martis’ team shared a group picture with The Archies cast to wish Agastya on his birthday. The picture from their dance rehearsal shows Suhana Khan posing happily next to Agastya Nanda. She is seen wearing a black bralette with matching tights and sneakers, while Agastya is seen in a grey t-shirt with black shorts.

Meanwhile, Mihir Ahuja is seen posing in the center with Bosco Martis, while Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are seen posing on the other side. Khushi Kapoor is seen in a white crop top with black leggings, while Vedang wore an all-black outfit. Bosco Martis re-shared this picture to wish Agastya on his birthday. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, in May last year, choreographer Caesar Gonsalves of the Bosco-Caesar duo shared some more glimpses from their fun dance rehearsals for The Archies. In case you missed it, check out the video below.

Agastya Nanda’s birthday celebration with Suhana Khan and others

Meanwhile, a video shared by Mihir Ahuja showed Agastya Nanda cutting his birthday cake, while Suhana was seen standing next to him. While other guests were not visible in the video, they were all heard clapping and singing the birthday song for Agastya.

Post that, Suhana Khan also shared a picture from the celebration. She was seen posing with Agastya and Mihir Ahuja. Agastya and Suhana twinned in black outfits.

About The Archies

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is based on the comic series of the same name. Set in ’60s India in a fictional town called Riverdale, this teen musical explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

It is all set to release on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.

