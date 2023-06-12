The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor exude retro vibes in NEW poster; Navya Nanda REACTS

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one such project that has left fans super excited right from the moment it was announced, especially, because it marks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut. Additionally, The Archies also marks the debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The cast announcement video, as well as the posters of The Archies further piqued fans' curiosity about the Netflix film. Now, on Monday, Zoya Akhtar unveiled yet another poster of The Archies, and the cast member's glamorous, retro looks were simply unmissable!

New poster of The Archies featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, the talented cast of The Archies also includes Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The Archies also features Tara Sharma and Delnaaz Irani. Sharing the new poster, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on @netflix_in! #TheArchiesOnNetflix." In the poster, Suhana is seen wearing a turtleneck sweater, with her hair left open. Khushi, Agastya, Mihir, Yuvraj, Aditi, and Vedang are also seen striking a pose on a couch. The vintage backdrop further adds to the retro aesthetic of the poster. Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda showed her excitement for The Archies, and cheered on the team members by dropping a comment that read, "Let’s go GANG," along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also shared the same poster, and wrote, "Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!" Maheep Kapoor commented, "Sue this is FABbbbbb!" while Manish Malhotra, Bhavana Pandey and others dropped heart emojis on her post. Check out the poster below!

Set in 1960s India, The Archies is a live action musical film that reimagines the popular comic of the same name. In other news, The Archies gang Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others are all set to head to Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Suhana Khan shared the news on her Instagram account and wrote, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June! #TheArchiesOnNetflix." Agastya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan congratulated them, and wrote, "Have you heard ? The gang's all here and they're headed to Brazil !!!! Congratulations and knock 'em dead.”

