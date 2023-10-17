The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s first song Sunoh to release on THIS date

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has been attracting everyone’s attention ever since its inception. The film will mark the acting debut of Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and the other newcomers including Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. In the latest update, the team has announced the release date of the first track, Sunoh from the film.

Release date of Sunoh - the first track of The Archies is here

Months after releasing the teaser of the much-buzzed, The Archies, the team has today announced the release date of their first track. The song titled, Sunoh will be released on October 19. The update about the same was shared by the team on their respective social media handles.

Suhana Khan, adding to the excitement shared the motion poster of the track. The poster features the lead cast in a new avatar. While making the official announcement, the Starkid wrote, “Aao kahaani sunoh, Meri zubaani sunoh..

Our first song from The Archies, #Sunoh out on 19th October! Set your reminder with the link in bio.”

Fans react to the announcement

The latest announcement on the film has yet again added to the excitement amongst fans. A fan wrote, “Hello Jawaani sunaoooooo jaldi”, another fan wrote, “Can’t wait more”

A third fan commented, “Waiting”. In addition to this, several red heart and heart-eye emojis were also dropped in the comments section.

Notably, earlier this year in July, the teaser of The Archies was dropped. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the popular comics and is a period-fiction. Zoya Akhtar’s directorial music drama is set in 1964 in a fictional hill station, Riverdale. The teaser promises the story of friendships, romances, and heartbreaks among the youngsters. From iconic ‘Pop tate’, toy trains, rock n roll, and milkshakes to bicycles, skates, and parties, the teaser was enough to give everyone a trip walk down memory lane.

A Netflix project, The Archies is jointly written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. In the film, Suhana Khan will be seen essaying the role of Veronica, while Agastya and Khushi portray the characters of Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper respectively.

The film will be streaming from December 7.

