The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s latest PICS prove they’re having a blast in Sao Paulo

The Archies cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and director Zoya Akhtar are currently in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. They were spotted at Mumbai airport in matching jackets a few days ago by the paparazzi as they jetted off to Brazil. Now that they are in Brazil, looks like the team is having a ball of a time together! Yesterday, Khushi Kapoor shared a set of pictures, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun time she had with her co-stars in Sao Paulo. We came across some more pictures featuring Suhana, Agastya, and other cast members as well!

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other cast members of The Archies have a blast in Sao Paulo

A video montage that was shared by the Instagram page Archies On Netflix shows a compilation of multiple Polaroid images that give a glimpse of The Archies gang’s outing in Sao Paulo. It begins with a short video clip that shows Agastya and Mihir’s goofy expressions. It is followed by a set of polaroids that feature five pictures showing Khushi, Suhana, Dot, Yuvraj, Zoya Akhtar, Agastya, Vedang and Mihir. While it’s not very clear from the pictures, the team seems to have enjoyed dinner together. Khushi is seen dressed in a full-sleeved white top and beige high-waist pants, while Suhana was seen in a white top with a black jacket. The caption of the post read, “Iss gang ke adventures can't be contained in a picture, so we clicked plenty! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!”

Meanwhile, yesterday, a picture that surfaced on Instagram showed The Archies gang standing in a line on the stage. The caption of the post read, “Riverdale ke ballroom se Sao Paulo ke stage tak, the @archiesnetflix are always together But, what are they up to now?” Fans commented their guesses below, and most of them guessed that they might have a stage performance in Sao Paulo. “Omggg aree y'all performing at #TUDUM??” asked one fan, while another one wrote, “The Archies band!!!”

The Archies is a live-action musical film set in 1960s India. It is a true adaptation of the comics of the same name, and will release on Netflix this year.

