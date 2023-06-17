The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi’s PICS ahead of performance at Tudum 2023 leaves fans excited

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies will release on Netflix this year. The Zoya Akhtar directorial will also mark the acting debuts of Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The talented cast of The Archies also includes Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and the cast members, along with Zoya Akhtar are currently in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Ahead of the grand event, and The Archies gang's first performance ever, their pictures from Sao Paulo have surfaced on social media, and have left fans super excited!

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and other members of The Archies Gang in Sao Paulo ahead of Tudum 2023 event

The official Instagram account of Archies on Netflix shared a series of pictures on Saturday afternoon that shows Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya and other cast members channeling their characters from The Archies as they joined director Zoya Akhtar on the stage in Sao Paulo. The first picture shows the entire cast interacting with the host. The next one shows Agastya Nanda dressed in a mustard yellow collared t-shirt paired with checkered grey pants. Behind him is Aditi Saigal aka Dot, wearing a brown printed frock and a yellow hat. The next picture shows Zoya Akhtar with the mic, while Suhana and Khushi look smilingly at her.

Suhana looks gorgeous in a plaid skirt and vest with a navy blazer, while Khushi is seen in an off-white puff-sleeved top paired with high-waist checkered pants. Another picture shows a close-up of Suhana Khan, and her glam is on point with kohl-rimmed eyes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips! The caption of the post read, " We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang Catch their FIRST PERFORMANCE EVER at 2:00 AM IST, only at the #TUDUM global fan fest, streaming LIVE from Brazil on June 18 on @netflix_in’s YouTube channel."

The pictures left fans super excited for their first ever performance. While one comment read, "They’re ready. We’re ready," another fan wrote, "Can't wait for this! Super excited for their performance." A third comment read, "I’m so excited for their performance tomorrow," while a fourth comment read, "IST 2 am , means I have to change my sleep schedule for the Weekend? But who wouldn't!!"

The Archies is a live-action musical film set in 1960s India. It is a true adaptation of the comics of the same name, and will release on Netflix this year.

