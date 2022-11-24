The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Tara Sharma chill at a beach during ‘break day’ in this UNSEEN PIC
Tara Sharma shared a birthday post for The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, and shared a picture with him, Suhana Khan and others. She wrote that he reminds her of Abhishek Bachchan.
There has been a lot of excitement over the film The Archies, right from the moment filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced it. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yesterday, Agastya Nanda celebrated his birthday, and his mom Shweta Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and sister Navya Nanda penned heartfelt notes and shared adorable throwback pictures to wish him. Now, Agastya’s Archies co-star Tara Sharma has shared a belated birthday post from him and has dropped an unseen picture with him, Suhana Khan and others from The Archies cast.
Tara Sharma shares unseen picture with The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda
The picture shared by Tara Sharma shows her, Agastya, Suhana, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina huddled together, and they were all smiles for the picture. In her caption, Tara wrote that the picture was not clicked on set, but was taken on a ‘break day’. The background gives a glimpse of the beach, and while Suhana can be seen in a striped white and blue top, Agastya is dressed in a white tee. In her caption, Tara Sharma referred to Agastya as ‘Archu beta,’ and wrote that she made her Bollywood debut with Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan in Om Jai Jagdish and that she is now acting in The Archies with Agastya.
Asking fans to guess her role in The Archies, Tara further wrote that it is a pleasure to be working with the cast and that she has a small role in the movie. She also shared that Agastya reminds her of Abhishek Bachchan. “You good naturedly making fun of me on set haaha, reminds me of Abhishek and your polite, gentle warmth and talent is endearing!” she wrote. Tara will be seen playing the role of Agastya Nanda's mom in the film.
Tara Sharma’s note for Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Meanwhile, earlier, Tara Sharma had also penned a note for Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Sharing a picture with them, she wrote that she is impressed by their warmth, professionalism, talent and humility.
About The Archies
The Archies is expected to release on Netflix in 2023 and is produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It is based on the popular Archies Comics, and its teaser was released by Zoya Akhtar in May this year.
ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda spotted arriving for dance rehearsals- VIDEO