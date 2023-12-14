The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda shine as Veronica and Archie in Zoya Akhtar’s teen comedy

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda bring their young infectious energy coupled with natural and realistic performances to the iconic duo of Veronica and Archie.

Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies has undoubtedly set a new standard for performances, with the entire cast delivering a spectacular show. However, it's the remarkable talents of Suhana Khan as Veronica and Agastya Nanda as Archie that have truly resonated across.

Suhana Khan's portrayal of Veronica is spot on, conveying complex emotions with ease, coupled with her singing and dancing that has captured the audience's imagination.

On the other hand, Agastya Nanda's portrayal of Archie showcases an impressive command over his craft. Nanda's performance goes beyond mere dialogue delivery; he effortlessly embodies the charm, wit, and vulnerability that define the iconic character. His on-screen presence and chemistry with the rest of the cast contribute significantly to the overall success of the adaptation. Moreover, when they came together, their chemistry really did catch audiences’ attention

These two young talents not only shine individually but also share a chemistry that enhances the narrative. Zoya Akhtar's casting choices for The Archies have undoubtedly unearthed promising stars. We all look forward to watch more from all the Archies kids in the future.

