The Archies: Suhana Khan decks up in ethnic; Agastya Nanda, Navya, others spotted post Zoya Akhtar’s dinner party-WATCH
As The Archies released yesterday, Zoya Akhtar hosted a dinner for the film’s cast at her residence. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, others were spotted post the party.
The Archies, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, was released on OTT yesterday. Several celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others praised the film, and its cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Last night, team The Archies got together at director Zoya Akhtar’s residence for dinner, and they were clicked after the dinner party. Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda also joined them.
Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and The Archies gang get together for a dinner party at Zoya Akhtar’s house
Zoya Akhtar hosted a dinner for The Archies gang, and Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda were spotted by the paparazzi as they left Zoya’s residence post dinner. Suhana looked gorgeous in a yellow ethnic suit, consisting of a short embroidered kurta and matching palazzos, paired with a matching organza dupatta. She simply accessorized her look with a pair of jhumkas. She was seen politely clicking selfies with her fans as she made her way to the car.
Agastya Nanda dons Ghoomer sweatshirt at Zoya Akhtar’s dinner party
Post that, Agastya Nanda was seen exiting Zoya Akhtar’s residence along with other cast members Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Navya Naveli Nanda was also seen with them. Agastya was seen in a black sweatshirt with his mamu Abhishek Bachchan’s film title ‘Ghoomer’ written over it. He donned a lilac-colored ‘The Archies’ hat. Check out the video below!
About The Archies
The Archies released on Netflix yesterday, that is on 7th December 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics of the same name. While Agastya Nanda is seen as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan takes on the role of Veronica Lodge. Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper in the film. Dot plays Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja is seen as Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle is showcased by Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda plays Dilton Doiley in the film.
