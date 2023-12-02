The Archies: Suhana Khan envies THIS quality of Veronica; Zoya Akhtar calls her ‘vulnerable princess’

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. It marks the debut of names like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal and others. In a recent interview, both Zoya and Suhana spoke about the project. The actress also revealed which quality of her character Veronica she envies the most.

Zoya Akhtar and Suhana Khan on The Archies

In an interview with NDTV, Suhana Khan, who is playing Veronica in The Archies, admitted that she had never read the comic book series the film is based on. “The only thing I knew about it was, obviously, the love triangle. After reading the script and the comics, discovering all the other characters was really cool,” she said.

She then added that she envies Veronica's "self-confidence" and the "way she loved herself." Suhana said that she was drawn to the project because of Zoya Akhtar and said, "It’s an opportunity, especially for your first film, that you just can’t refuse. Veronica, to me, is a person every girl wants to be, and I was one of them."

In the same interview, Zoya revealed why she chose Suhana. “She is a very vulnerable princess. I wanted Ronnie to be very vulnerable, and she is a princess; she doesn’t have to try", she said.

Zoya Akhtar on why she opted for young actors

In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker said that she always wanted to cast newcomers for The Archies since a known face might bring their image or baggage. She further added that all the actors needed to look 17 years old which is why they needed young actors.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. Based on the eponymous American comic book series, the film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedant Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda etc. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7th, 2023.

