The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda spotted arriving for dance rehearsals- VIDEO

Ever since Zoya Akhtar announced her next project The Archies, fans have been super-excited. It is based on the popular Archies Comics, and is expected to release in 2023 on Netflix. However, it is the cast of The Archies that has left fans the most excited! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, as well as Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will make their Bollywood debuts with this film. Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda will also mark his debut with The Archies. Besides Suhana, Khushi and Agastya, the cast includes Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Now, looks like the star kids have been prepping for the movie, and Suhana, Agastya and Khushi were spotted arriving for dance rehearsals this morning. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda arrive for dance rehearsals

The paparazzi spotted Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya arriving at a dance studio this morning. Suhana Khan, as usual, looked chic in a full-sleeved black zipper paired with blue pants. She was seen wearing black sliders, and carried a white handbag. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, kept her look casual, and was seen in a white crop top paired with brown coloured joggers, and a pair of sneakers. Khushi was seen carrying a bottle of water in her hand as she headed to her car after the rehearsals. Meanwhile, Agastya was seen in an all-black look, and he had a black baseball cap on. Check out the video below.