The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda will head to Brazil for Netflix Tudum 2023 event

The highly-anticipated Netflix Tudum 2023 event is just around the corner! The global fan event will take place in Brazil, and the live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17. The convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and will feature exclusive first looks and trailers of some of the major upcoming Netflix Original movies and series. Alia Bhatt, and the cast of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will attend the Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. The Archies cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others will head to Brazil for the event. Shweta Bachchan expressed her excitement, while Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda have also reacted to this news!

The Archies’ Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda to head to Brazil

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot. The cast took to their Instagram accounts and shared the video of Tudum 2023 announcement. Suhana wrote that the Archies gang will be headed to the global fan event. “From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” read the caption. Khushi Kapoor also shared the video, and wrote, “Our kahaani gets its first chapter! From Riverdale to Sao Paulo with the gang. #TheArchies are coming to the #TUDUM global event on 18th June.”

The Archies marks Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s debut film. Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan cheered for the Archies gang and wrote, “Have you heard ? The gang's all here and they're headed to Brazil !!!! Congratulations and knock 'em dead.” Meanwhile, Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda, and uncle Abhishek Bachchan shared the video on Instagram stories, showing their support to the Archies cast.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be a part of the Tudum 2023 event as one of the cast members of the Netflix film Heart Of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan will also be present.

