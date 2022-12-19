The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda wrap debut film with Zoya Akhtar and team
The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor will get an OTT release.
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda’s The Archies has finally come to a wrap! For the unversed, the young star kids of B’Town will be making their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s spin on the popular international comic series. Ever since the announcement, fans and netizens have been truly patiently yet excitedly waiting for the upcoming movie. With the shooting of the film wrapped up, it is expected to soon premiere on an OTT platform.
Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor pose with co-stars
A few moments ago, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India took to the 'gram and shared a slew of fun photos featuring the cast and crew of The Archies. In the pictures, director Zoya Akhtar can be seen cutting an adorable cake with the young actors as they wrapped the movie on the 16th of this month. Apart from the star kids, the film will also star Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot. The pictures showcased the entire team dressed up in rather cool-looking green and maroon The Archies tee-shirts. In yet another photo, the cast of the movie was seen happily posing for a group photo. Pictures of the cake and the clapboard were also shared in the post.
Suhana and Khushi took to the story feature on Instagram and shared the post on their respective handles too. While Suhana captioned the post, "It's a wrap (emotional emoji) (red heart emoji)", Khushi wrote, "And it's a wrap on The Archies (white heart emoji)".
Take a look:
The Archies on OTT
Directed by ace filmmaker and writer Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is produced by Akhtar’s and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films in association with Archie Films and Graphic India. The movie is set in the 1960s, and will tell a story about young adult friendships, rebellion, first loves, heartbreaks, betrayal, and much more! It will premiere directly on a streaming platform. Are you excited because we sure are!
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is bursting with pride as his ‘trophy’ Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World cup trophy; WATCH
A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabbles... Read more