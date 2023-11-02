The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's song Va Va Voom to release on THIS date

The anticipation is building up for The Archies, a teen musical comedy film that marks the debut of several popular star kids in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with this movie directed by Zoya Akhtar. A new song from the film titled Va Va Voom, is set to arrive tomorrow.

Poster of the song Va Va Voom from The Archies featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda released

The excitement is increasing for The Archies as director Zoya Akhtar shared a poster of the highly awaited film's second song, titled Va Va Voom. The poster features the entire star cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Dressed in vintage clothes, the cast stands together in what appears to be a carousel setting, giving off vibrant dance number vibes. Zoya also announced that the song is set to release tomorrow, November 3.

Have a look at the poster!

Many fans and celebrities expressed their excitement for the song in the comments section of Zoya’s Instagram post. Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, expressed, “Can’t waiiittttt.” A fan said, “Va Va Voom, so apt,” while another person wrote, “How excited I am !!! Mam, u are in the league of your own.” Others dropped red heart emojis to showcase their enthusiasm.

More about Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

In The Archies, the star-studded cast takes on the roles of famous characters from the comic book series of the same name. Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge, while Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, and Agastya Nanda essays the character of Archie Andrews. Other cast members include Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal as Ethel Muggs.

The first song, Sunoh, provided an upbeat and soothing introduction to the vibrant world of these iconic characters. With Va Va Voom and more content expected to be released soon, the film is generating significant excitement. It is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar and other star kids unite for party; see INSIDE pics