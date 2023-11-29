The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Dot can't find balance in Dhishoom Dhishoom song rehearsals VIDEO

The anticipation for The Archies is palpable as the film inches closer to its release. The star-studded cast is fully immersed in promotions, treating the audience to exciting content from the movie. In a recent song titled Dhishoom Dhishoom, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, and others showcased their dancing prowess on skates.

However, the journey to perfection wasn't without its challenges, as revealed in a newly shared BTS video. The cast, in their roller-skating rehearsal, seemed to grapple with finding their balance, adding a touch of humor and authenticity to the behind-the-scenes moments.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot struggle on skates during The Archies Dhishoom Dhishoom song rehearsals

A recent Instagram video gives a delightful sneak peek into the rehearsals of The Archies' dance for the Dhishoom Dhishoom song. The hilarious compilation captures moments of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Dot losing their balance and comically tumbling to the floor on skates. The journey is one of laughter and perseverance as, with continuous practice, they eventually master the moves seen in the officially released song.

Watch the full video here:

ALSO READ: The Archies Trailer OUT: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in love triangle; friends unite to save their green park