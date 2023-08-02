The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's NEW STILLS build excitement; fans say, ‘Best of days are coming’

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one of the most anticipated movies of recent times for several reasons. The upcoming movie adaptation of the globally famous comics has a stellar cast of young star kids. The movie will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The official teaser, which was unveiled last month created a lot of hype among the Indian audience. Today, the OTT platform, where the film will release dropped some new reels of the young actors.

New stills of The Archies

The Archies will release on the OTT platform, Netflix. Today, the official social media handle of the platform dropped a video with the new stills of the young actors. The caption for the post reads, "Hear that sound? That’s not the rain, it’s The Archies’ drip" The video starts with Agastya Nanda in a yellow tee shirt, blue jacket on top, and grey chequered trousers. Khushi Kapoor is seen in classic red chequered pleated trousers, that is paired with a creme-colored blouse that has puff sleeves, and her hair tied back in a ponytail. Mihir Ahuja is seen in a blue tee shirt, with an olive green jacket and black trousers. The look is completed with a red golf cap, striped socks, and white sneakers. Suhana Khan's look is also very retro with a pink shirt and a green dress on top.

Take a look at The Archies reel here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the video, netizens expressed their excitement. One user commented, "Can't wait." Another wrote, "The fashion is giving." Some comments read, "My favorites are back", "Plz tell the release date." One comment reads, "Uh, the best of days are coming."

For the unversed, The Archies is an adaptation of the iconic comic series and the makers have kept almost all original elements that will take viewers on a nostalgic ride. The musical drama is set in Riverdale in 1964. It is expected to release on OTT by the end of this year.

