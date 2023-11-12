The Archies' Suhana Khan radiates elegance in golden saree; BFF Shanaya Kapoor showers love

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is amongst the popular star kids of Bollywood. While she is poised to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, her social media posts always manage to generate huge buzz. Most recently, Suhana posted a series of dazzling pictures in a saree on her social media and the post left her BFF Shanaya Kapoor going wow.

Suhana Khan stuns in golden saree in latest post

On November 12, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a series of pictures on her social media. In the captivating pictures, The Archies star stuns in a beige-based golden saree, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Oozing the glam quotient with a saree adorned with Swarovski stones and golden sequins, she paired it up with a cape-sleeved sequined blouse with tassels.

Accessorizing her look, Suhana carried a dewy makeup, a free hairdo along with a pair of elegant statement diamond studs. She shared the post extending Diwali wishes to the social media family. “Happy Diwali (accompanied by Diya Lamp emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Minutes after the post was shared, it not only attracted several likes and comments, but it also left Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor to go wow. Reacting to the post, she wrote, “Wowwwww (accompanied by a heart eye emoji)

Notably, the two are often seen reacting to each other’s posts, hyping up each other and shelling major friendship goals.

About Suhana Khan's debut project, The Archies

Suhana Khan’s debut project, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is generating immense buzz on social media. The film is adapted from the popular comics of the same name. Set in the 1960s fictional hill station, Riverdale, the fictional music drama is all about love and friendships.

The film's trailer was released a couple of days back and it has received a great response from the fans. In the film, Suhana Khan’s character is called Veronica while her co-stars, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper respectively.

Apart from the trailer, as of now, the upbeat groovy tracks, Sunoh and Va Va Voom have been unveiled and are ruling the internet.

The Archies will be streaming from December 7 on Netflix.

