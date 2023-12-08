The Archies: Suhana Khan reveals if Shah Rukh Khan’s praise makes her awkward; calls Agastya Nanda ‘talkative’
In a recent interview, Suhana Khan was asked whether her dad Shah Rukh Khan appreciating her publicly on social media makes her awkward. Find out what she said!
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has made her Bollywood debut with the recently released film The Archies. King Khan is not shy to express how proud he is of his daughter, and he also recently praised Suhana’s skating skills during Ask SRK. Now, Suhana was asked whether it gets awkward when her father publicly praises her. Here’s what she said!
Suhana Khan’s reaction to dad Shah Rukh Khan praising her on social media
In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Suhana Khan was asked if her father Shah Rukh Khan praising her and appreciating her publicly gets awkward, and whether she has set any ground rules for him. In response, Suhana said that there are absolutely no ground rules, and that she doesn’t feel awkward at all when SRK praises her on social media. In fact, she said that she feels very proud!
"No, not at all. Wo mere dad hi hain. Social media par, and in real life. (He is my dad- on social media, and in real life). So, it doesn't feel awkward. He is just sharing his love for me. I'm not awkward at all. I'm very proud,” said Suhana.
Suhana Khan says Agastya Nanda is the ‘most friendly’ and talkative person among The Archies cast
In the same interview, the team of The Archies was asked who was the most talkative among them. Suhana Khan instantly named her co-star Agastya Nanda. “Agastya. You're the most friendly. Wo sabse baat karta tha set pe. Hair, makeup saare unke best friends ban gaye. (He would talk to everyone on set. He became friends with the hair, makeup artists, and everyone else).” She further added that he is ‘mazaakiya (funny).’
She further also talked about how nervous she was for her singing debut in The Archies song Jab Tum Na Theen. She said that she isn’t a singer, but tried to sing as she is so fond of it. “I was very nervous because obviously, I’m not a professional singer. And Tejas is very professional, and so is Dot. I was very nervous but they were all very patient with me. We recorded the song several times, and it worked out, I think,” said Suhana.
The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles. The film released on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.
