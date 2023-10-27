The Archies: Suhana Khan was 'shaking' during Sunoh shoot, Agastya Nanda sang 'off-key'-Watch

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It marks the debut of several names like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video of its song Sunoh. In it, the actors unveiled what went through while making the melodious track.

BTS video of The Archies Sunoh song is out

Today, on October 27th, the makers dropped an interesting behind-the-scenes video from the song of The Archies song Sunoh. In it, Ankit Tewari who is the film's composer and music supervisor, spoke about what it was like to shoot Agastya Nanda's guitar bit. He said that it was the first thing they shot. The team would switch the music off and let the actors sing. "Even though Agastya sings off-key", Tewari said.

Suhana Khan features moving in rollerblades in the song. She said that she was "shaking" before the shoot. "I was actually shaking before I did that and I'd been skating for so long. It was so frustrating", she said.

Check out the video!

About Sunoh song

Sunoh has vocals from Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan, Dot and is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. In the video, Suhana Khan arrives at Riverdale and moves around the place in skates. Agastya Nanda on the other hand, sings the song on his guitar with his band. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor moves around the lovely location on her bicycle. The two-minute-long song gives us a glimpse of all the major characters.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. It is based on the namesake American comic book series and stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. It will premiere on Netflix on December 7. The film was announced last year and it's teaser dropped this year during the Tudum event in Brazil where the cast also did a dance performance.

