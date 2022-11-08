The Archies: Tara Sharma is impressed by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's talent, asks if she's playing their mom

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their grand debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The first look was launched earlier and it got their fans quite excited. The duo is currently busy shooting for the project. Earlier today, actress Tara Sharma, who is their co-actor in the film, penned a special note for them. She also shared a picture with Suhana and Khushi on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Suhana is seen sporting a white tank top paired with athleisure. While Khushi is seen wearing a crop top and denim jeans. Tara opted for a pink crop top and jeans. The trio is seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the picture. In her note, Tara also wished Khushi as she turned a year older last week. She also wrote about her experience of working with the duo. Tara also teased her fans and asked them to guess whose mother is she playing in the film. Reportedly, Tara will be seen playing the role of Agastya Nanda's mom in the film. Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya is also making his debut with this project.

Tara's note read, "A v #HappyBirthday & lots of good wishes lovely @khushi05k love from us all...fab @suhanakhan2 in the pic too. Not on set so not revealing anything but suffice to say it is a pleasure working with and getting to know you lovely ladies and all the rest of the fab cast and crew too. My role is only little so time spent not huge but in the time we spend together, must say I am so impressed by all your warmth, professionalism, talent amd humilty ah and sense of fun. All you kids kids! Acha I am sounding like an Aunty now so I better zip it haaha. Hope The Archies is a big success touch wood. Lots of love PS My standard joke when asked about the film is 'I'm not Betty, I'm not Veronica, I'm a Mother! Said in a shocked, screachy way that annoys our kids haaha! But in all honestly you guys are so perfect in and for these roles, that I don't think anyone else would do them justice. Anyone guessing who's Mum I play? Hint not one of these! #staysafe." Have a look:

