The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others shine in Zoya Akhtar’s ode to the 60s

The Archies, the upcoming movie adaptation of the globally famous comics, is unarguably one of the most anticipated Indian projects of recent times. The project, which is slated to get a grand release on Netflix, is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. After a long wait, the official teaser of The Archies was unveiled recently at the Tudum Festival 2023, which is being held in Brazil. The highly promising official teaser hints that the Netflix project is going to be a perfect ode to the 60s.

The Archies teaser wins the internet

From The Archies teaser, it is evident that director Zoya Akhtar and her team have created a perfect adaptation of the iconic comic series, which has a major place in pop culture. The young and talented star cast, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and the other newcomers including Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, look perfect in their respective parts. From the teaser, it is also evident that every single actor has an author-backed, performance-oriented role in the musical film.

"Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies," wrote director Zoya Akhtar and the rest of the cast and crew members, as they shared the official teaser on her social media handles.

Watch The Archies teaser, below:

About The Archies teaser

The musical drama is set in Riverdale in 1964, which is described as a hill station. From the iconic 'Pop tate' where Archie and friends hangout, toy trains, rock n roll, milkshakes, bicycles, skates, and parties, The Archies teaser showcases every single element that can give a major nostalgic ride to both the fans of the comics, as well as a common viewer who is new to the world. It also hints that director Zoya has crafted a perfect entertainer that revolves around friendships, romances, and heartbreaks.

Celebs react to the teaser

The lovely teaser of The Archies has also thoroughly impressed the film industry members, who shared their excitement on social media. "Zoya!!!! Fabbbbbb," wrote filmmaker Karan Johar, in Zoya Akhtar's post. "Loveeeeeee," commented Katrina Kaif. "This looks exciting. I can't wait... What a fun world you guys have created, it's going to be magic!!," wrote Janhvi Kapoor, as she shared the teaser on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi’s PICS ahead of performance at Tudum 2023 leaves fans excited