The Archies Trailer OUT: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in love triangle; friends unite to save their green park

The Archies is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The release of the first look and two songs has already provided a sneak peek into the captivating '60s rock and roll era in which the movie is set. Now, adding to the excitement, the trailer for this delightful comedy, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, has been unveiled.

The trailer for Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has been released

On Thursday, November 9, the makers of The Archies unveiled the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming movie. Clocking in at 3 minutes and 2 seconds, the video opens with a captivating introduction to the picturesque town of Riverdale, the backdrop for this story. The narrative unfolds as the characters, bound by a tight-knit camaraderie, grapple with the challenges that arise when Agastya Nanda's Archie finds himself entangled in a complex love triangle with Suhana Khan's Veronica and Khushi Kapoor's Betty.

The lives of these 17-year-olds take a dramatic turn when a determined businessman sets his sights on demolishing the cherished Green Park area, a place of sentimental value for the group. Undeterred, they resolve to stand united and fiercely fight for their beloved sanctuary.

Watch the full trailer here:

Fan reactions to The Archies trailer

Fans were left impressed by the unique world showcased in the trailer as well as the glimpse of the promising performances of the emerging stars.

More about The Archies

The upbeat tracks from the album of The Archies, Sunoh and Va Va Voom, have received positive reviews. Zoya Akhtar's distinctive filmmaking style combined with the vintage essence of the story, along with the debut performances of several young talents, makes this teen film a promising and heartwarming experience. The delightful blend of music and comedy, produced by Tiger Baby Films, is set to release on Netflix on December 7.

