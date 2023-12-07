The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens laud Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's performances; call the film 'nostalgic'
After the release of the highly anticipated Zoya Akhtar directorial film The Archies, fans took to their social media handle to shower their love on the film and the cast's performance.
After months of hard work and anticipation, The Archies, a highly-awaited film, has been released on Netflix today. Zoya Akhtar has introduced new talents like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to the Hindi film industry through this project. Now, people on social media are expressing their love for the film.
Netizens shower their love on The Archies
The Archies featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda released on Netflix today. Post that, fans have now taken to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle to praise the Zoya Akhtar directorial, especially Suhana Khan’s performance in the film and the songs.
One user wrote, “What a lovely film #TheArchies is. The atmosphere around the film with the wonderful performances was an absolute delight to watch. Agastya and Khushi were amazing but my God Suhana Khan, I just can't believe how incredible you were. Not only can you act but your dancing, your presentation as a character all were top class. A great overall experience #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” along with a red heart emoji.
Check out his tweet:
Another user wrote, ‘#SuhanaKhan is really flaunting her acting prowess with this one. The confrontational scene between Veronica Lodge & Hiram Lodge in #TheArchies is (used emojis to praise it). We have another heartthrob from the Khan family. Also, this girl is so expressive. Dances, sings and smiles like a dream.”
Check out his tweet:
A third user also heaped praise on Khushi Kapoor’s performance in the film along with Suhana Khan and wrote, “Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes.”
Check out his tweet:
One more user lauded the film’s album along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s performance and wrote, “The Archies is now Streaming on @NetflixIndia My Girl #SuhanaKhan is So Cute & elegant. I must say It has One of the best Albums In the recent times !!! It's like taking a Road Back to the 90's. #AgastyaNanda & #VedangRaina were good along with #KhushiKapoor #TheArchies.”
Check out his tweet:
Take a look at the tweets:
More about The Archies
Zoya Akhtar's movie, The Archies, stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This musical, capturing the coming-of-age tales of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, takes the audience to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film has been released on Netflix today, December 7, 2023.
ALSO READ: The Archies celeb review: How did Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and more find Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda's film?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks suave in new pic; is it from his film with Sai Pallavi? Read on
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS