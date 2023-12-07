The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens laud Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's performances; call the film 'nostalgic'

After months of hard work and anticipation, The Archies, a highly-awaited film, has been released on Netflix today. Zoya Akhtar has introduced new talents like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to the Hindi film industry through this project. Now, people on social media are expressing their love for the film.

Netizens shower their love on The Archies

The Archies featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda released on Netflix today. Post that, fans have now taken to their X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle to praise the Zoya Akhtar directorial, especially Suhana Khan’s performance in the film and the songs.

One user wrote, “What a lovely film #TheArchies is. The atmosphere around the film with the wonderful performances was an absolute delight to watch. Agastya and Khushi were amazing but my God Suhana Khan, I just can't believe how incredible you were. Not only can you act but your dancing, your presentation as a character all were top class. A great overall experience #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” along with a red heart emoji.

Another user wrote, ‘#SuhanaKhan is really flaunting her acting prowess with this one. The confrontational scene between Veronica Lodge & Hiram Lodge in #TheArchies is (used emojis to praise it). We have another heartthrob from the Khan family. Also, this girl is so expressive. Dances, sings and smiles like a dream.”

A third user also heaped praise on Khushi Kapoor’s performance in the film along with Suhana Khan and wrote, “Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are really good in #TheArchies & Zoya Akhtar carefully manages to get the nostalgia right. Do I wish the accents were less affected? Yes. Did I still manage to get past that? Also yes.”

One more user lauded the film’s album along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s performance and wrote, “The Archies is now Streaming on @NetflixIndia My Girl #SuhanaKhan is So Cute & elegant. I must say It has One of the best Albums In the recent times !!! It's like taking a Road Back to the 90's. #AgastyaNanda & #VedangRaina were good along with #KhushiKapoor #TheArchies.”

More about The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's movie, The Archies, stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This musical, capturing the coming-of-age tales of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, takes the audience to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film has been released on Netflix today, December 7, 2023.

