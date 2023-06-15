The Archies: What are Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor up to in Sao Paulo? New PIC gives a hint

The Archies cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja jetted off to Brazil a few days ago. They were all spotted wearing matching ‘The Archies’ jackets at the Mumbai Airport as they headed to Sau Paulo for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Post that, we came across some in-flight pictures of Suhana, Agastya, Khushi and other cast members having fun on the way to Brazil. Now the makers have shared yet another picture, giving us a glimpse of what the Archies gang has been up to in Sao Paulo.

A glimpse of The Archies gang Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others from Sao Paulo

The official Instagram handle of Archies On Netflix shared a picture on Instagram that shows the silhouettes of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja. They are seen standing in one line on what appears to be a stage, with blurry lights in front of them. Their faces aren’t visible in the picture. While the picture doesn’t give away a lot, it’s the caption that garnered a lot of attention. “Riverdale ke ballroom se Sao Paulo ke stage tak, the @archiesnetflix are always together But, what are they up to now? Comment down your guesses #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” read the caption. Netizens commented with their guesses, and most of them guessed that The Archies gang is gearing up for a performance in Sao Paulo. Is the guess correct? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out!

“OMG some sort of a performance wooohoooo,” wrote one Netizen, while another one commented, “FIRST STAGE PERFORMANCE LESSSS GOOO.” A third comment read, “Omggg aree y'all performing at #TUDUM??,” while a fourth comment read, “Wait Whaaaaaat??? Can already imagine it's gonna be magical.” Tara Sharma Saluja, who is also a part of The Archies, dropped a heart emoji on the post. Check it out below.

The global fan event Netflix Tudum 2023 will feature exclusive first looks and trailers of some of the major upcoming Netflix Original movies and series. Sharing the announcement post of The Archies at Tudum 2023, Suhana wrote, “From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

