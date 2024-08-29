The Archies: Zoya Akhtar admits she could’ve done THIS differently in Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer; ‘There are certain things...'

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies was released in December last year. The film introduced Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Agastya Nanda, among others, to the industry. Despite much anticipation, some netizens expressed their disappointment over the debutantes' performances. Recently, the filmmaker, for the first time, revealed things she would’ve done differently in the film.

During a recent conversation with Indian Express for their latest edition of Expresso, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and his daughter Zoya Akhtar sat for a conversation. During the rapid-fire round, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director was asked if she thinks she would’ve done something differently in The Archies.

In her response, she was quick to answer, “I think there are certain things with the screenplay, I could have done differently and, certain things with the marketing.” When further queried what she could have done with the screenplay, Zoya laughed and said, “No, I don’t want to say this.”

Prior to the film's release last year, a debate started on the internet questioning the filmmaker’s choice of star kids. Reacting to this, during a conversation with Film Companion, Zoya mentioned that she was under "no pressure to cast anyone." She remarked that she could have cast anyone in the film, but she went with the ones she thought worked best for the film.

Advertisement

The filmmaker went on to point out that there were seven kids on the poster; however, attention was given to only three of them (Suhana Khan, Agastya, and Khushi). "You robbed their moment, and it's heartbreaking to see. Who are you talking to? To us? We've put seven kids out there. You've just ignored four. And you took away their moment. So sorry. Your problem,” she said.

On the work front, Zoya is currently enjoying the release of the docu-series, Angry Young Men backed by her along with brother Farhan Akhtar and Salman Khan under Tiger Baby, Excel Entertainment, and Salman Khan Films. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the series celebrates the legacy of legendary writer duo, Salim-Javed.

Going further, speaking to the above-mentioned portal, Zoya earlier confirmed that she is working on the script of a crime-mafia film.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office; fans ask ‘Are they collaborating?’