The Archies: Zoya Akhtar felt 'old' as Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda didn't know how to use THESE devices

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. The film boasts a long list of young and fresh faces like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Aditi Saigal among others. Recently, the director spoke about how Agastya and Khushi were not able to operate devices like a landline phone and record player respectively.

Zoya Akhtar recalls shooting with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

According to The Indian Express, Zoya Akhtar was recently at the International Film Festival of Goa to attend a masterclass. At the event, she spoke about shooting The Archies with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The director said that she felt 'old' and added, “So there is one shot, and Betty, being played by Khushi Kapoor, has to pick up the needle and put it on the vinyl, which is the record player, so we are there behind the camera and we see her picking it up and putting it in the center. I was like ‘What are you doing?’ She was like, ‘Isn’t that where the music comes from?’ I said, ‘no.’ And you realize how young they are.”

In another instance, Zoya recalls telling Agastya to use a landline phone for a shot. However, Agastya was clueless and asked if he would dial first and then pick up the phone. "I was like, how old am I? I asked him, ‘Have you never used it?’ He said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Have you never seen them in films?’ He still said, ‘No.’ These were like stunts", she added.

About The Archies

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is based on the popular American comic book series of the same name and stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023. The film has been able to generate a lot of buzz with its promo, trailer, and songs.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan wishes ‘birthday boy’ Agastya Nanda; drops PIC with The Archies co-stars from last night’s bash