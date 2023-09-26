The Archies’ Zoya Akhtar on shooting with Suhana Khan, Agastya, and other newcomers: Got to relive my debut…

Over the years Zoya Akhtar has curated some exceptional movies like Gully Boy, which fans surely can't get bored of even after watching it multiple times. While the supremely skilled filmmaker has delivered various entertaining movies in the past, she is now gearing up for her next venture, The Archies, which will welcome a bunch of brilliant new faces. Recently, Zoya opened up about her experience of collaborating with the newcomers.

Zoya Akhtar discusses her experience of working with newcomers in The Archies

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will witness Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda putting their feet forward in the Bollywood industry. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, the filmmaker said that “you have to do a complete boot camp, you have to prep” for them to essay their roles perfectly, on being asked to provide an insight into working with the debutants.

While mentioning the challenges, Zoya said that since they were completely “raw”, they required a “complete boot camp” for various reasons. “One is you want your characters to be who you want them to be. You want to co-create something with the actor. Two, you want them to be comfortable when they hit the scene because it is overwhelming. You have other people on the set. You have a camera in your face and you have to come up there and you have to perform. When the word action is said, it is daunting,” mentioned the filmmaker and added, “So you want them to be over that by the time they get on to the set. You want them to get along with each other. You want a level of confidence and a level of ease to be instilled in them and that only comes if they prepare and they are not so nervous. So there was a big boot camp,” mentioned the filmmaker. She also said that despite the challenges, the actors did well.

She also spoke about how shooting with the newcomers made her relive her debut and mentioned that it was a “refreshing” experience for her.

About The Archies

The teen musical comedy Netflix film, which will be released on December 7, 2023, is an adaptation of The Archies’ comic series and will also star Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

