The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals she didn’t like how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and others were ‘almost bullied’

The Archies (2023) introduced several young talents in the film industry. The cast of the teen musical comedy included Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Zoya Akhtar recently opened up about the response to the movie and revealed that she didn’t like the fact that the cast was ‘almost bullied.’

In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Zoya Akhtar mentioned that The Archies didn’t get any praise. When asked if she was relieved that it was released on OTT and not in theaters after seeing the response, Zoya said she didn’t feel like that. The filmmaker stated that it wasn’t like people were kind to her because it was an OTT release. She added that the film would have been different if it had been a theatrical release.

Zoya revealed that she felt ‘terrible’ and ‘responsible’ at the time, but she did her best.

During the conversation, Zoya Akhtar was asked if she felt guilty since the film could have made the lives of many newcomers. She shared her belief that the actors would still do well in their careers since they were quite talented. She also said she would work with them again.

Zoya further mentioned that she auditioned and selected the new actors, a professional crew dressed them, and the best names were involved. She stated, “I workshopped them; I shot them. I okayed the take, so it’s me. They did what I asked them to do. So, I didn’t like the fact that they were being almost bullied.” Zoya added that she did feel guilty, but her cast asked her not to.

In The Archies, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda played the roles of characters from the popular comics of the same name. The story was set in the fictional town of Riverdale during the rock n roll era of the ‘60s. It revolved around a group of friends. The film was released on Netflix on December 7, 2023.