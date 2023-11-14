The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals why she chose newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others

Zoya Akhtar's movie The Archies has generated significant excitement since its announcement. The cast includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Recently, the filmmaker explained why she chose the newcomers over the A-list actors for her highly anticipated upcoming film, The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar on casting newcomers in The Archies

During a recent interaction with India Today, Zoya Akhtar spoke about casting new talents including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedant Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in The Archies. She mentioned that they were always determined to cast newcomers for The Archies. Zoya explained that since The Archies is an iconic comic with iconic characters, choosing a known actor might bring in their image or baggage, which is why they wanted the cast to be entirely new.

She further mentioned that the new cast had to truly become these characters, and the audience needed to believe that they were these characters. She added, “ The second thing was we wanted them to be 17 years old looking. So we needed very young actors and they had to be newcomers. It had to be them.”

Sharing more about the casting process, Zoya explained that each actor auditioned for every character. She mentioned that since all of them are newcomers, it's unpredictable. The casting directors recorded auditions for every role, considering not only the physical aspects but also delving into the person's character, personality, essence, and how well it aligns with a specific character.

About The Archies

The Archies follows the adventures of popular fictional teenagers, including Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, as they navigate love and friendship in the 1960s. Together, they join forces to save their town, Riverdale, from developers who want to destroy a beloved park.

The Indian live-action musical movie stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in the main roles. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti produce the film under their production company Tiger Baby, in partnership with Graphic India and Archie Comics. It's scheduled to debut on Netflix on December 7, this year.

