The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kill actor Lakshya to star in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series along with THIS gorgeous actress
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Reports suggest Kill actor will feature in the series along with this gorgeous actress. Read on.
Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan have taken their first step in the industry. While Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Aryan’s directorial debut series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood will soon stream on Netflix. Reports suggest that Kill actor Lakshya will be seen in the upcoming show. Having said that, he will be joined by actress Sahher Bambba. Read on!
After creating a lot of buzz around his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan finally announced it at the Next on Netflix event. The series is produced by Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainments Private Limited. A report by Filmfare stated that actor Lakshya, who made his debut with Karan Johar’s Kill will star in Aryan’s show.
Along with him, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actress Sahher Bambba will also join the cast. A source told the publication, “Lakshya and Sahher Bambba are part of the long star cast of Aryan Khan series as he wanted to make Stardom with new actors, which is why he has signed Lakshya- Sahher.”
At the recently hosted event attended by SRK, Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, the OTT platform announced The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Describing the plot of the show, Netflix stated, “An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.”
They also dropped a social media post giving a glimpse of the father-son duo. In the caption, the team stated, “Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon.”
Netflix announces The Ba***ds of Bollywood:
It was earlier stated that the series will feature some big names from the industry including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan himself. Apparently, ace filmmaker Karan Johar will be making a lengthy cameo.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares BTS glimpse of dad and brother Aryan Khan from The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s promo shoot