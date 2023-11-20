'The best team': Athiya Shetty backs Team India after they lost WC final to Australia; see PIC

On November 19, India played against Australia in the Cricket World Cup final. India lost the match as Australia won by 6 wickets and lifted the trophy. The entire nation's heart broke today as India lost the final match that took place in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Even though the country lost the match, together they showed great team spirit throughout the entire tournament and this is praised all. Now, a while ago, Athiya Shetty who is the wife of Indian cricketer KL Rahul shared a heartwarming message on her social media account to cheer up Team India as they lost the final match.

Athiya Shetty cheers up Team India

A while ago, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet note as she backed Team India after they lost the final match against Australia.

Sharing a picture of the Indian Cricket Team, she wrote, "This team...the best team (red heart)." Take a look:

From PM Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, several notable figures motivated India.

PM Narendra Modi shared a motivational tweet as he wrote, “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.”

Shah Rukh Khan penned, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

