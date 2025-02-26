The Bhootnii: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari's horror comedy’s title announced with release date

Sanjay Dutt is all set to entertain the audience with the horror-comedy genre film co-starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. The makers unveiled the title of the film as The Bhootnii. The announcement video gave a peek into what’s in store for the viewers. Along with the same, they also revealed the release date of the film, April 18, 2025.

Today, February 26, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers of the upcoming movie The Bhootnii shared a title announcement video across their social media platforms. The 1-minute, 11-second video featured a powerful voiceover by Sanjay Dutt as the footage focused on spirits and a haunted tree.

The story is set in a world where love turns into darkness. Mouni Roy appeared in a scary avatar while Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari were shown as each other’s love interests. Dutt was shown wielding two swords towards the end of the video as he fought the spirits.

The title was announced as The Bhootnii, and the video ended with the text, “Bhootnii machayegi taandav 18th April 2025.”

Watch The Bhootnii announcement video here!

The description of the trailer read, “Get ready for a rollercoaster of horror, romance, and comedy like never before! Presenting The Bhootnii, where love, laughter and supernatural thrills come together in the most unexpected way!”

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement for the film in the comments section. One person said, “This looks so amazing can't wait for this filmmm,” while another wrote, “Outstanding look, Sanjay Dutt.” A user stated, “The way Mouni literally fits in every role n brings the best look ever i just lovee it.” Many others left hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

The cast of The Bhootnii includes Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Nick, and others. The movie is written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under the banners Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 18, 2025, on Good Friday.