The Buckingham Murders: Co-star Ash Tandon praises Kareena Kapoor's performance; calls her ‘instinctive’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! She marked her OTT debut last month with Jaane Jaan. The Sujoy Ghosh film was released on Kareena's birthday. And now her maiden film as a producer/ actor The Buckingham Murders has premiered at MAMI.

Bebo’s The Buckingham Murders co-star Ash Tandon has now lauded her performance and her acting skills, calling her instinctive.

Ash Tandon says Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance makes you forget she is a superstar

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a complex, layered character in The Buckingham Murders. British actor Ash Tandon, who is part of the film and was present at the opening ceremony in Mumbai. Talking about her performance, he said that Bebo completely immersed herself in the character. So much so, that one forgets she is a superstar, and can only see her character Jaspreet Bhamra while watching the film.

Ash Tandon said, "The thing about her (Kareena) is that she had immersed herself fully in the character. You don't look at a superstar, but Jass. Kareena is very instinctive it makes you want to up your game. In a way, she helps you perform better.” The film, which has received great response at MAMI, had earlier premiered at BFI London.

About The Buckingham Murders

Written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan). Jasmeet is a detective and mother. After losing her own child, she must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. She goes down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

The crime thriller film, directed by Hansal Mehta, is produced by Kareena, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. It marks Bebo’s first production venture. After causing a stir at the BFI London Film Festival, this film was also selected as the opening feature for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

Post the screening, Kareena’s sister and actress Karisma Kapoor reviewed The Buckingham Murders, and wrote, “What a gripping and gut-wrenching film, Fabulous performance by the sister who had me in tears and such excellent performances by every cast member. Loved it. Congrats to the entire team.”

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her day as The Buckingham Murders premiers at MAMI fest; WATCH