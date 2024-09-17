The Buckingham Murders: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan took a pay cut? Director Hansal Mehta reveals, ‘She has also put her belief’

Kareena Kapoor Khan-fronted The Buckingham Murders is currently in theatres and is receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. While the actress’ performance is enjoying extra applause, director Hansal Mehta has revealed how Kareena chose to take a pay cut for this film while also ‘putting her belief’ in the subject. For the unversed, Bebo has also produced this movie with Ektaa R Kapoor.

In an interview with Zoom, Mehta was asked to share his two cents about the sky-high fees of some A-listers and he was quick to add, “It depends on the kind of film too.” The 56-year-old further revealed that also because Kareena Kapoor Khan onboarded the project as a producer, “Obviously, she has taken a cut in her fees. She has also put her belief in something that she wanted to do by subsidizing her fees and by becoming part of The Buckingham Murders even as a producer.”

Hansal Mehta then dived into the business metrics and asserted that even biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan’s remuneration never make headlines because most of the time they produce their own films. In their case, everything revolves around the profit-sharing revenue model.

ALSO READ: Did you know Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor slashed their fees for Madhur Bhandarkar? Fashion director spills beans amidst star entourage debate

Well, this is certainly not the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan despite being one of the highest-paid actresses in industry, took a pay cut. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar while talking about how his all actresses including Bebo (for Heroine) slashed their fees told Bollywood Hungama, “They didn’t charge the market price from me because they were keen on making these movies. The entire film was resting on their shoulders so everybody slashed their prices.”

Advertisement

Coming back to The Buckingham Murders, then this investigative thriller revolves around Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena) who relocates to another town to move on from the memories of losing her son to violence. She is then handed over the case of a missing boy and how she paves through it is a bone-chilling experience.

Other than Kareena, it also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in key roles and has been written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders is currently in theatres near you, book your tickets now!

ALSO READ: OPINION: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Karisma Kapoor have been Bollywood’s OG ‘IT Girls’ even before it was a thing and there’s no debate